Philippines evacuates thousands of people as storm Vamco approaches
Philippine authorities have ordered thousands of residents in eastern coastal areas to evacuate ahead of storm Vamco, forecast to make landfall in the regions on November 11, just nearly two weeks after this year’s strongest storm Goni struck the country.
Thousands of Filipinos evacuated ahead of storm Vamco (Source: Reuters)
Vamco, which carries sustained winds of 125 kph and gusts of up to 155 kph, is the 21st tropical storm to hit the Philippines this year.
“We are just 1 percent into our recovery and then here comes another typhoon. We’re now feeling strong wind and rain,” said Joseph Cua, governor of Catanduanes province.
The island province of Catanduanes and nearby Albay, both southeast of the capital city of Manila, bore the brunt of Goni, that killed 25 people and left six people missing in late October.
Vamco is due to make landfall in Polilio island on November 11 evening and hit rice-producing provinces north of the capital before exiting the Philippines’ main island of Luzon on the next day.
After lashing the Philippines, Vamco is forecast to head towards Vietnam. Vietnam’s weather agency is expecting Vamco to arrive in its central region on November 14 or 15, bringing intense rains./.