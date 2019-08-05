The Philippines has expanded the temporary ban on the importation, distribution and sale of pork meat products from 16 to 20 countries and regions affected by the African swine fever (Photo: foodbusinessnews)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines has expanded the temporary ban on the importation, distribution and sale of pork meat products from 16 to 20 countries and regions affected by the African swine fever (ASF) virus.



The move is part of the efforts to prevent the entry of the African swine fever, an official of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Philippines said in a recent advisory.



In September last year, the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) under the Department of Agriculture of the Philippines imposed the ban as precautionary measures to prevent the entry of the disease into the country.



Although the disease cannot be transmitted to humans through contact with pigs or pork, the BAI said swine raisers are encouraged to strengthen and strictly implement farm biosecurity measures.



The Philippines remains free of ASF, but hog raisers still want tighter import restrictions to prevent the virus from contaminating the local hog industry.-VNA