In Manila, Philippines (Photo: Xinhua)



Hanoi (VNA) - The Philippine Health Ministry on June 23 announced 1,150 more COVID-19 cases, a record in a day since the outbreak in the country.



The total infections have amounted to 31,835, including 1,186 deaths.



The same day, Indonesia also recorded additional 1,051 cases, bringing the total to 47,896.



Indonesia also records the highest fatalities of 2,535 East Asia, not to mention China where the pandemic broke out.



Also on June 23, Vice President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)’s Investment Operations D.J. Pandian said the AIIB has approved a total of 1 billion USD in loans for two projects in Indonesia as part of a coordinated international effort to support the Indonesian government’s plans to strengthen the country’s social safety network, bolster its health response and stem the economic downturn from the coronavirus health crisis./.