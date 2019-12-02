Philippines: int'l airport in Manila to close due to typhoon Kammuri
The international airport in the Philippines' Manila capital city (Photo: manila-airport.net)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippine authorities said the international airport in Manila capital city will be closed temporarily on December 3 due to the threat posed by powerful typhoon Kammuri.
Ed Monreal, General Manager of the Manila international airport authority, said that the airport will be closed from 11 a.m. on December 3 until 11 p.m (the Philippines time).
Typhoon Kammuri is projected to hit the Philippines on December 3, with accompanying wind’s velocity of up to 162 kph.
It is the 20th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year./.
