Philippines investigates fake Facebook accounts
Hanoi (VNA) - The Philippines is investigating the proliferation of fake Facebook accounts using the identities of students, journalists and government officials.
Authorities first identified the fake accounts over the weekend following large-crowd gatherings to protest President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-terror bill. The accounts carried names of students from the University of Philippines.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he has ordered the cybercrime office and National Bureau of Investigation to probe the abnormal matter.
Facebook said it was looking into reports of suspicious activity, and would act on accounts violating its policies.
The Philippine parliament on June 3 passed the bill, which replaces the existing Human Security Act of 2007./.
