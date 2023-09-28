Philippines issues job generation act
Phillipine President Ferdinand MarcosJr. on September27 signed the "Trabaho Parasa Bayan Act". (Photo: manilastandard.net)Hanoi (VNA) – Phillipine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on September 27 signed the "Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act," which will serve as the country's long-term employment generation and recovery master plan.
In his speech, he said the law will help solve various challenges plaguing the labour sector such as low quality jobs, skills mismatch and underemployment, among others.
Additionally, it is expected to address the need to update the skills of the workers, and promote the use of digital technologies, particularly for micro-small and medium-sized enterprises.
Stressing that the law will lay foundation for job generation and economic recovery, Marcos ordered the Government to issues principles to carry out the law.
Meanwhile, the National Economic Development Authority said that the document will set up a comprehensive plan to handle unemployment among the young, and create job opportunities for Phillipine workers returning from abroad.
According to the Phillipine Statistics Authority, the number of the Philippine without work in July reach 2.27 million, translating to the national unemployment rate of 4.8% which is higher than the figure in June./.