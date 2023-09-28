World Laos eyes at least 4.6 million tourist arrivals in 2024 The Lao Government, business community and people are making meticulous preparation for the Visit Laos Year 2024 programme, targeting at least 4.6 million domestic and foreign visitors and gain some 712 million USD in tourism revenue.

World ASEAN businesses seek investment opportunities in Africa Southeast Asian companies are evaluating potential investments in African markets so as to support growth and seek new opportunities amidst China’s economic slowdown, said Chairman of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Arsjad Rasjid.

ASEAN ASEAN protects children on cyber space Indonesian Minister of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection (PPPA) Bintang Puspayoga on September 26 emphasised the need for the ASEAN to protect children in the region from the adverse effects of technology.

World Indonesia, Japan develop new renewable energy The Indonesian Government has established collaboration with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to develop new renewable energy, said Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto on September 26.