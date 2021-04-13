World Indonesia hopes to cooperate with Germany in digital transformation Indonesian President Joko Widodo on April 12 called on Germany to cooperate in boosting digital transformation in the Southeast Asian country.

World Cambodia requests removal of altered images of Pol Pot victims The Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts on April 11 requested an Irish photographer remove photographs of Cambodian victims of the Southeast Asian country’s 1970s genocide which were modified to show them smiling and post on an art and cultural website of a US media group.

World Laos enhances COVID-19 prevention measures during New Year festival The Lao National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control has announced measures to enhance COVID-19 prevention and control during the traditional New Year festival Boun Pi May 2021.

ASEAN ASEAN share of US-bound container shipping surpasses 20 pct for first time Total shipping volume from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) increased in 2020, pushing its global share above the 20 percent mark for the first time and making its presence felt in the US-bound marine transportation market, reported Nikkei Asia Review.