Philippines reports 10 deaths due to Typhoon Kammuri
The number of fatalities due to Typhoon Kammuri in the Philippines has risen to 10, the country’s natural disaster prevention agencies said on December 4.
Philippine residents are evacuated to safer places. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The number of fatalities due to Typhoon Kammuri in the Philippines has risen to 10, the country’s natural disaster prevention agencies said on December 4.
Kammuri, the 20th storm landing in the Philippines this year, landed in southern Manila on late December 2, forcing thousands of people to evacuate from their homes and the Ninoy Aquino international airport in the capital to suspend hundreds of flights.
Local authorities said preventive measures and compulsory evacuation have proved to be effective in reducing the fatalities and injuries due to natural disasters.
The typhoon also affected the on-going 30th SEA Games in the country, with some events cancelled or rescheduled.
As by now, around 350,000 people are still living in storm shelters./.