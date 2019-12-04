World 5th Regional Dialogue on ASEAN-UN Political-Security Cooperation opens The fifth Regional Dialogue on ASEAN-UN Political-Security Cooperation opened in Hanoi on December 3, within the framework of the seventh ASEAN-United Nations Workshop.

ASEAN Typhoon Kammuri kills at least two in Philippines At least two people have been killed when Typhoon Kammuri landed in the Philippines on December 2 night, the country’s police said on December 3.

World Cambodia, RoK boost bilateral economic cooperation Cambodia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have signed a double taxation avoidance pact to boost bilateral economic cooperation.

Society Conference discusses anti-corruption in infrastructure projects The 10th Regional Conference on Preventing and Combating Corruption in Infrastructure Projects in Asia-Pacific opened in Hanoi on December 3.