Philippines sees over 18,630 new COVID-19 cases
The Philippines reported 18,638 new COVID-19 cases on January 28, raising the national tally to more than 3.51 million, according to the country’s Department of Health.
People wait to receive COVID-19 jabs in Marikina, Manila suburb, the Philippines (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The current active cases reached 231,658 while the nationwide infection rate fell to 34.6 percent.
On the day, 68 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll in the Philippines to 53,801.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the number of infections and hospital admissions in Metro Manila is on the decline.
Metro Manila is now classified as moderate risk from critical risk. The average number of cases reported this week is 4.68 times lower than the peak on January 8 to 14.
The Philippines has seen four waves of COVID-19 outbreaks since 2020. The country reported the highest single-day count on January 15, with 39,004 cases./.