World Singapore to charge shoppers for plastic bags in 2023 Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA) has suggested supermarkets start charging consumers for plastic bags in order to discourage the excessive consumption of disposable bags, thus reducing CO2 emissions.

World Indonesia imposes mandatory domestic sales for palm oil Indonesia has imposed a rule starting on January 27 for a mandatory portion of palm oil to be sold domestically at a maximum price of 9,300 rupiah (0.6465 USD) per kg for crude palm oil and 10,300 rupiah per kg for olein, according to Indonesian Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi.

World Thailand aims to declare COVID-19 endemic by year's end Thailand’s Public Health Ministry plans to declare COVID-19 an endemic disease by the end of 2022, using its own criteria and with or without World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmation.