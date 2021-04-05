World Over 9,600 fines meted out in Singapore for COVID-19 breaches More than 9,600 fines have been issued to individuals and companies for failing to adhere to COVID-19 rules in the past year, with the authorities warning that there will be no let-up in enforcement as more people return to workplaces on April 5 and other guidelines are relaxed.

World Thailand capitalises on groundwater to cope with drought Thailand is working to tap into groundwater resources in its most arid regions in the face of severe drought in the hottest season.

World Southeast Asia sees increase in COVID-19 infections COVID-19 remains complicated in the Southeast Asia as the regional countries continued to witness an increase in the number of infections on April 4.

World At least 23 killed by flash flood in Indonesia’s easternmost province At least 23 people were killed and two are still missing after flash floods swept Flores Island in Indonesia's easternmost province on April 4 morning.