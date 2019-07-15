Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippine Government is considering additional requirement on foreigners intending to work in the country, according to the country’s Department of Labour and Employment (DOLE).



Dominique Tutay, director of the department’s local employment bureau, said a foreigner who wants to work in the country is now required to secure a certificate of no objection (CNO) from the DOLE.



She said President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the inclusion of the new requirement as part of efforts to address terror threats. Duterte earlier said the Philippines is constantly at risk of being infiltrated by individuals with hostile intentions.



Tutay noted except for the Department of Justice, all government agencies issuing work-related permits and visas should require a CNO issued by the DOLE. However, the issuance of a CNO to a foreign worker does not mean automatic approval of applications for work-related permits.



Recently, Philippine government agencies, including the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, signed a memorandum circular mandating the creation of a technical working group which will develop a database of all foreign nationals employed in the country.-VNA