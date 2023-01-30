World Cambodian People’s Party sets out strategic goals for 2023-28 The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) convened its extraordinary congress on January 28-29, during which it issued many important decisions and policies regarding the leadership work, as well as orientations for national development in the time ahead.

ASEAN Malaysia expects tourist arrivals to quadruple in 2023 Malaysia’s Kenanga Research (Kenanga) expects tourist arrivals in the country to jump almost four-fold to 9.6 million in 2023 from an estimated 2.5 million a year ago.

World Lao NA approves series of personnel adjustments The Standing Committee of the 9th Lao National Assembly (NA) approved a host of personnel adjustments at its monthly regular meeting on December 30.

World Malaysia, Singapore promote bilateral economic cooperation Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will make an official visit to Singapore on January 30 at the invitation of Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong.