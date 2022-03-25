ASEAN Malaysia calls on ASEAN countries to enhance efforts to improve TB diagnosis and treatment Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has called on Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states to take a major step up in financial support to bring diagnostics, drugs and drug regimens as well as vaccines to market as a new tool to fight tuberculosis (TB).

World Vietnam wants to contribute more to UN’s common agenda: Ambassador Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has affirmed that Vietnam supports and wants to participate more deeply in implementing proposals in the “Common Agenda” report of the UN.