World Singapore urged to hasten workforce transformation There is urgency to hasten efforts to transform Singapore’s workforce to drive socio-economic growth as the country is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, said an article published by The Business Times.

World Indonesia hosts second Asia International Water Week The Indonesian Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), in conjunction with the Asia Water Council (AWC), is hosting the second Asia International Water Week (AIWW) from March 14-16, in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province, reported Antara news agency.

World World Bank grants Cambodia 113 million USD to improve health care quality The World Bank (WB) has approved 113 million USD in new financing to improve Cambodian people’s access to quality health care, which will particularly benefit poor and vulnerable people and support effective responses to health crises.

ASEAN Indonesia presses for ASEAN recovery at 41st HLFT-EL Indonesia pushed for an economic revival in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during the recent 41st Meeting of the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Economic Integration (HLFT-EI), reported Antara news agency.