Philippines approves emergency use of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children
The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the emergency use authorisation to China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said on March 14.
A medical worker conducts an at-home COVID-19 antigen test in Quezon City, the Philippines, on January 10, 2022. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Duque said the government would soon administer Sinovac’s inactivated CoronaVac vaccine to children aged six and above.
CoronaVac is the second COVID-19 vaccine allowed to be administered to children in the Philippines. The FDA earlier approved the emergency use of Pfizer vaccine for children.
The Philippines has administered over 138 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of March 10. More than 64 million people have been double vaccinated.
The Philippines now has more than 3.67 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 57,610 deaths./.