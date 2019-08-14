Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (Photo: AFP/VNA)

- President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law to create the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA).Duterte stressed the country needs a coherent and unified strategy for space development and utilisation to keep up with other nations in space science and technology.Under the law, the PhilSA will be the central government agency that addresses all national issues and activities related to space science and technology.The agency will also be the primary policy, planning, coordination, implementation and administrative entity to develop and promote the national space programme in line with the Philippine Space Policy.The Philippine Space Policy, also established under the new law, will serve as the country’s primary strategic roadmap to become a space-capable and space-faring nation within the next decade.The country's space programme will focus on the development of space technologies for national security, hazard management and climate studies, space research and development, space industry capacity building, space education and awareness, and international cooperation.The law also creates the Philippine Space Council (PSC), which will be headed by the president.-VNA