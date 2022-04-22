Philippines unveils offshore wind power roadmap
The Philippines has released its offshore wind power roadmap, in which two scenarios are outlined for the development of the country’s wind power industry.
The Philippines Offshore Wind Roadmap released this week by the Philippine Department of Energy and the World Bank Group shows that the country has the potential to install 21GW of offshore wind power with the right long-term vision, infrastructure development, investment, and policies.
The new roadmap charts the potential for developing the offshore wind industry in two scenarios. The low growth scenario provides a roadmap for installing 3GW of offshore wind by 2040, making up 3 percent of the country's electricity supply, while the high growth scenario offers a roadmap for installing 21GW of offshore wind.
The roadmap shows that offshore wind plays an important role in meeting the Philippines’ energy demand and accelerating decarbonisation, said Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.
According to the World Bank Group, the Philippines has 178 GW of technical offshore wind potential. In the high growth scenario, offshore wind power could create thousands of jobs by 2040 and provide billions in local gross value added to the Philippines' economy./.