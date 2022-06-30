The “Dau an 3” (or Imprints 3) exhibition will jog the public’s memory about the tough times caused by COVID-19, featuring impressive photos spotlighting life from January 2020 to May 2022.



The photos were taken by members of the Hanoi Photographers Club, who are photojournalists at leading press agencies in Vietnam or freelancers in Hanoi.



Although the photos on display cannot reflect all of the significant events during the pandemic, they still offer a glance into local life while highlighting the passion of the photojournalists who worked tirelessly to present hundreds of precious images to the public.

The Hanoi Photographers Club was established in 2014 and has already held two other press photo exhibitions - “Dau an 1” (Imprint 1) and “Dau an 2” (Imprint 2).



“Dau an 3” will last until June 30./.

