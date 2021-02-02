Nguyen Minh Ngoc’s family in Phu Lang commune has worked around the clock lately, producing ceramic products for Tet. Besides traditional items, the family has also introduced new product lines.

Many ornamental tree and bonsai growers have also come to Phu Lang in recent years to buy ceramic pots.

A new spring is approaching and the craftsmen and women of Phu Lang pottery village are still diligently “blowing soul” into ceramic products, helping to provide a beautiful and happy Tet to all./.

VNA