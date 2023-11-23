Destinations Infographic Outstanding emerging destinations in Vietnam Online travel platform Agoda has for the first time announced Vietnam’s New Horizons - a list of emerging destinations in the country that few tourists know about.

Destinations Infographic Yen Tu Mountain - A popular autumn spot The Yen Tu special national relic site, a famous spiritual tourism destination in northern Quang Ninh province, attracts tens of thousands of Buddhists and visitors every spring. Few people, however, know that the site also has a unique and stunning beauty during the autumn season.

Destinations Infographic Phu Quoc among best islands in Asia Boasting long beaches of gleaming white sand with turquoise waters lapping ashore, Phu Quoc Island off the coast of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been honoured by US travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler as one of Asia’s top islands in 2023.

Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay named among 24 most ideal world destinations in 2024 Forbes magazine has recently published a list of the 24 Best Places To Travel In 2024, which included Ha Long Bay. The list was compiled by Luxury Travel Advisor OvationNetwork.