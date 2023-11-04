Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay named among 24 most ideal world destinations in 2024 Forbes magazine has recently published a list of the 24 Best Places To Travel In 2024, which included Ha Long Bay. The list was compiled by Luxury Travel Advisor OvationNetwork.

Destinations Infographic Sa Pa increasingly attracts vistors A culture and tourism week celebrating 120 years of Sa Pa tourism and featuring a range of activities took place from September 20 to 30. With a fresh, cool climate and beautiful four-season scenery, Sa Pa misty town in the northern province of Lao Cai increasingly attracts many domestic and foreign tourists.

Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago recognised as world natural heritage UNESCO announced the addition of a Vietnamese location to its list of world natural heritage sites at the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on September 16. The Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago is Vietnam’s first inter-provincial UNESCO-listed world heritage site.

Destinations Infographic Special foods not to be missed on Phu Quoc Island Aside from its picturesque scenery, Phu Quoc Island also offers an abundance of delicious dishes cooked from tasty ingredients found only on “Pearl Island”, such as sardinella salad and horn scallop.