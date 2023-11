Destinations Infographic Phu Quoc among world’s top 6 tourist destinations in 2024 Online travel guide Travel Lemming has ranked Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam’s largest island and off the coast of the southern province of Kien Giang, as 6th among the 50 best places to visit in 2024.

Destinations Infographic Tan Hoa tourism village listed among world’s best in 2023 Featuring a weather-adaptive tourism model, Tan Hoa village in Minh Hoa district, Quang Binh province, has been named among the Best Tourism Villages 2023 by the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

Destinations Infographic Outstanding emerging destinations in Vietnam Online travel platform Agoda has for the first time announced Vietnam’s New Horizons - a list of emerging destinations in the country that few tourists know about.

Destinations Infographic Yen Tu Mountain - A popular autumn spot The Yen Tu special national relic site, a famous spiritual tourism destination in northern Quang Ninh province, attracts tens of thousands of Buddhists and visitors every spring. Few people, however, know that the site also has a unique and stunning beauty during the autumn season.