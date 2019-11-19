Travel First stage of Rong May Glass Bridge tourism site opens in Lai Chau The Sun Gate Group on November 16 inaugurated the first stage of Rong May Glass Bridge ecological tourism site, as part of Thac Trang (White Falls) tourism project, in Son Binh commune, Tam Duong district, the northwestern mountainous province of Lai Chau.

Travel Central Highlands seeks to boost cultural, ecological tourism The Central Highlands holds great potential for cultural and ecological tourism, but local provinces still need to work harder to develop these types of tourism effectively and sustainably, heard a national workshop on November 15.

Culture - Sports Circus festival entertains tourists in Quang Ninh More than 100 circus artists from 20 nations and territories are taking part in the first International Circus Festival in Ha Long City in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Travel Strategic investors change face of Quang Ninh’s tourism Tourism in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh has changed significantly and is entering a period of sustainable development thanks to the presence of strategic investors, according to Director of provincial Department of Tourism Pham Ngoc Thuy.