Phu Quoc island welcomes first foreign tourists
As many as 204 tourists from the Republic of Korea landed on Phu Quoc island district in the Mekong delta province of Kien Giang on November 20, marking the first group of foreign visitors to the resort island in the “new normal” period after nearly 2 years of closure.
The event is described as an important milestone marking a new step in the efforts to restore the tourism industry.
During their 4-day stay, the Korean visitors will be accommodated at an exclusive facility to keep away from the community and activities of other tourists.
They will take the second COVID-19 test on the last day of their stay.
Phu Quoc is expected to welcome up to 400,000 visitors, both Vietnamese and foreign, from now to the end of this year./.