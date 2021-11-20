The event is described as an important milestone marking a new step in the efforts to restore the tourism industry.

During their 4-day stay, the Korean visitors will be accommodated at an exclusive facility to keep away from the community and activities of other tourists.

They will take the second COVID-19 test on the last day of their stay.

Phu Quoc is expected to welcome up to 400,000 visitors, both Vietnamese and foreign, from now to the end of this year./.

VNA