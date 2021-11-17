A corner of Vinpearl in Phu Quoc (Photo: VietjetAir)

The tourists can also relax and experience the Phu Quoc United Center complex including five-star rooms and villas, sports – entertainment – playground at Vinpearl Golf, VinWonders theme park, Vinpearl Safari semi-wildlife care and conservation park, Corona Casino and “the city that never sleeps” Grand World Phu Quoc in close proximity.During their “4-day-3-night” vacation, the visitors are supposed to conduct two quick COVID-19 tests on the first and last day of their journey. With negative results, they can go for sightseeing, entertainment, dining, shopping at the attractive places in the vaccine passport’s itinerary at the Phu Quoc United Center super complex.Also, they will be always advised to self-monitor their health conditions, practice the “5K messages” and follow disease prevention measures during the trip.In order to bring maximum peace of mind to each visitor, besides strictly following the instructions in the vaccine passport tourism guidelines, Vinpearl’s facilities maintain the activation of the three-layer shield through maximum 24/7 health control, strictest hygiene and disease prevention process in relevant areas while offering an enhanced set of safety standards.As the opening event for the pilot vaccine passport tourism programme in Phu Quoc in particular and Vietnam in general, the first international tourist group's arrival will be an important start and mark a milestone in the country’s efforts to restore the national tourism industry. This will also pave the way for the country’s step-by-step opening up and development in the new context. Following the first tourist group's arrival on November 20, Phu Quoc is expected to welcome 20 international flights each month in the coming time.The super complex of resorts, entertainment and entertainment Phu Quoc United Center is located on Bai Dai beach, north of Pearl Island with a scale of 1,044 hectares, which is considered as a vaccine passport typical tourist destination of Phu Quoc with system ecotourism of tourism - experience - discovery - shopping - festivals – world class art.With Asia's leading "one destination for all needs" model operating 24/7, visitors will be immersed in a series of events - bustling activities day and night, leisurely enjoying the space of guest rooms, hotels and beach resort villas from 5-star brands such as Vinpearl, VinOasis, VinHolidays and Radisson Blu to 198 mini, boutique hotels, have fun and explore endlessly with VinWonders theme park, Vinpearl Safari, Corona Casino and Vinpearl Golf, among others in the inner part of the super complex with the highest safety standards.The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customer’s demands. Flying with Vietjet, passengers will have opportunities to experience interesting and convinient services in flights with the highest safety standards.Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of international Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by reowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.