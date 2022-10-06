Phu Quoc entered the list with 89.77 points given by readers of Condé Nast Traveler, a reputable American tourism magazine published by Condé Nast - a global mass media firm based in the U.S.

Phu Quoc is known as the ‘pearl island,' endowed with clear blue water beaches such as Bai Sao and Bai Dai, and plenty of local specialties including seafood, pepper and pearls, among others.

It also has well-known destinations including the busy Duong Dong town, Ham Ninh and Ganh Dau fishing villages, and other attractive tourist points.

Phu Quoc, previously a district of Kien Giang, was turned into the country’s first island city on March 1, 2021, pursuant to a resolution issued by the Vietnamese National Assembly’s Standing Committee in late 2020.

Topping the top-10 list is Boracay, a Philippine island that is located 300 kilometers south of the capital Manila and has an area of only around 10 square kilometers./.

VNA