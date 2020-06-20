Business Insurers keep cash bonus, but rates get lower in 2020 Non-life insurers have cut back cash dividend rates for 2020 by maximum five percentage points as they prepare for a global economic downturn.

Business FDI into electronics should promote local companies Foreign direct investment (FDI) into electronics should aim to promote local companies and enable them to engage in the global value chain, industry insiders have said.

Business Vietnamese “Golden Lychee” arrives in Australia The first batch of Vietnamese “Golden Lychee” which distinguishes itself from other varieties with yellowish skin and fresh sweetness has arrived in Australia and hit shelves in West Australia and South Australia.

Business Vietnam-UK trade to benefit from EVFTA: Official Trade and investment relations between Vietnam and the UK are to benefit from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to Trade Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK Nguyen Canh Cuong.