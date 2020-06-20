Phu Tho strives to meet targets amid COVID-19
Despite being severely impacted by COVID-19, the northern province of Phu Tho will still attempt to meet targets set for 2020 rather than making adjustments.
The provincial Department of Planning and Investment said the locality will step up the reform of administrative procedures, especially those relating to investment, and improve its business environment and provincial competitiveness.
It will also introduce solutions to support businesses and remove difficulties faced by investors.
According to Bui Van Quang, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Phu Tho will prioritise projects that use high-technologies and high-quality workers and create high production values and budget collections so as to create socio-economic breakthroughs.
Projects that may pollute the environment, use too much land, cause waste, or are too labour-intensive will not be accepted, he said.
It will also further restructure its agricultural sector towards high added value and scientific application, promote near-urban and high-tech agriculture, mass production and value chains, and combine material production with preservation, processing, and consumption.
Nguyen Ngoc Son, Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said natural disasters and diseases, especially African swine fever, have impacted the local farming sector.
Given this, the department is keeping a close watch on diseases among livestock, especially African swine fever and avian influenza, to prevent them from breaking out.
More effort will be made to restructure and replenish pig herds, with priority to be given to complete farms, biological safety, and animal quarantine, while transforming the crop structure, focusing on varieties of high productivity and quality.
Authorities have also encouraged locals to transform land-use purposes, created conditions for businesses and cooperatives to invest in agriculture, and encouraged farms to expand production.
Despite the impact of the pandemic, Phu Tho’s growth has been estimated at 1.24 percent for the first half of the year thanks to a range of measures introduced to promote production and business.
Its GDP was some 33.46 trillion VND (1.4 billion USD) and export value 1.707 billion USD, up 110 percent year-on-year. Total social investment capital stands at 12.2 trillion VND, equivalent to 95.9 percent of the same period last year, while State budget collections hit 3.52 trillion VND, or 56.9 percent of the estimate set by the provincial People’s Council.
Another six communes have been recognised as new-style rural areas, raising the total to 112.
Phu Tho plans to mobilise 2 trillion VND to build new-style rural areas this year.
The province is therefore speeding up production in association with agricultural restructuring and focusing on developing organic farm produce.
Authorities will encourage locals to contribute funds and effort to develop transport infrastructure, irrigation networks, and cultural works in rural areas.
Phu Tho will also pay greater attention to building production and consumption chains and promoting key products under the “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme.
It has moved up nine places in the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) over the last five years and is set to do more to further raise its position.
In the 2019 rankings, revealed by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Phu Tho ranked 26th among Vietnam’s 63 cities and provinces and was third among the 14 northern mountainous provinces.
It has jumped nine places since coming in at 35th in 2015, primarily thanks to local efforts to improve the investment climate.
To rise further, the provincial People’s Committee has requested relevant State agencies press on with simplifying administrative procedures to create more favourable conditions for businesses, organisations, and individuals in all economic sectors and to ensure equality for all.
In particular, it asked agencies to raise awareness and encourage a sense of responsibility among officials and public servants while stepping up online payments and the provision of online public services to the third and fourth levels.
Phu Tho ranked 20th out of 63 cities and provinces in the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR INDEX) in 2019, up two places from 2018 and putting it third in the northern midland region./.