National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (second, left) and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (second, right) at the event (Photo: VNA)

Phu Yen (VNA) - Phu Yen province plans to develop itself into a blue economy hub in the central coastal region with digital economy, industry-green energy, high-quality tourism and services, high-tech agriculture and maritime transport and logistics as pillars, under the provincial master plan until 2030 with a vision to 2050.

According to the plan, approved by the Prime Minister in December last year, Phu Yen will become a developing locality towards modernisation and sustainability by 2030 and successfully realise the targets of digital transformation and business and investment climate improvement to become an attractive destination for major domestic enterprises and foreign investors.

Addressing the announcement ceremony on March 3, which saw the presence of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said the master plan will open up opportunities and create more impetus for the province to further develop in the future.

He said the province must learn from the experience of other localities in the region and look for creative ways to realise its goals.

With huge potential for renewable energy, including wind and solar power, new forms of hydrogen energy and green ammonia, the province must have breakthrough solutions to attract investment in the fields of metallurgy, refining, petrochemicals and shipping, he noted.



The Deputy PM agreed with the orientation of making tourism a key economic sector and a driving force for socio-economic development, saying this is a great advantage of the province but creative ways are needed.

The province needs to link support services such as transport, accommodation, shopping and healthcare to create added value to tourism, and at the same time, tap the potential of cultural and natural heritage to develop green tourism, he said.

Regarding digital transformation in tourism, he suggested electronic payment for travel ticket, accommodation booking, cuisine and other services, and promoting natural and cultural beauties online.

As a coastal locality directly affected by climate change and sea level rise, it is essential for Phu Yen to integrate adaptation scenarios into plans as well as focusing on multi-purpose infrastructure systems, the Deputy PM said.

Also at the ceremony, the provincial leaders granted investment policy decisions/investment certificates to 14 investors with a total registered capital of nearly 10.5 trillion VND (426 million USD) and five memoranda on studying projects worth 128.8 billion VND./.