Business Vietnam Motor Show 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 The Vietnam Motor Show 2020, scheduled for October 29 – November 1, will be cancelled due to the complicated developments of COVID-19, announced the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) and the Vehicles Importers Vietnam Association (VIVA) on August 4.

Business EVFTA expected to help boost Vietnam-Czech trade ties The Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade’s website mpo.cz has recently published an article titled “The Vietnamese market is opening up, a free trade agreement can save millions of crowns for Czech companies.”

Business Licensed housing projects rise in Q2 The number of licensed housing projects rose sharply in the second quarter, the Ministry of Construction announced on August 4.

Business Analysts: High-end hotels hold appeal among investors Analysts from real estate consultant Jones Lang LaSalle have said domestic and foreign investors alike are actively seeking to purchase high-end hotels in downtown areas, mostly due to limited land supply.