Politics Vietnamese Party delegation visits Uruguay, Argentina A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Nguyen Huy Tang, visited Uruguay and Argentina from December 15 – 21 to foster bilateral relations and cooperation.

Politics Chief of Thai Defence Forces pays official visit to Vietnam The Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, Gen. Ponpipaat Benyasri, is paying an official visit to Vietnam from December 19 to 21 which aims to enhance the traditional friendship and mutual trust between the two militaries and peoples.

Politics NA leader visits armed forces in Hai Phong city National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited the High Command of Military Region 3 and the Vietnam People’s Navy in the northern city of Hai Phong on December 20.

Politics Congratulations to new Kuwaiti Prime Minister Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 20 sent a message of congratulations to Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah on his appointment as Prime Minister of Kuwait.