Environment Five northern buffed-cheeked gibbons released into Ta Dung national park The Ta Dung National Park in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong, in collaboration with the Binh Duong Forest Ranger Department and the Wildlife At Risk (WAR) organisation, released five northern buffed-cheeked gibbons (scientifically known as Nomascus annamensis) back into their natural habitat on September 27.

Environment Can Tho plants 1,000 cork trees to prevent riverbank erosion A launching ceremony to plant 1,000 cork trees to prevent erosion along rivers in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho was jointly held by the municipal People’s Committee and the Dutch Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on September 26.

Environment Eco-tourism in special-use forests reels in 100 billion VND annually Eco-tourism in special-use forests nationwide attract more than 2 million tourists and brings about over 100 billion VND (4.09 million USD) on an annual basis, heard a conference on responsible tourism in the central province of Quang Nam’s Hoi An city on September 26.

Environment Vietnam to host fourth P4G Summit in 2025 Vietnam has attended the third Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in Bogota, Colombia, and received the right to host the fourth summit in 2025.