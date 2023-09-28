Plastic waste management app contest launched in tourism sector
At the launch ceremony of the contest on plastic waste management applications in the tourism sector on September 28 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A contest on plastic waste management applications in the tourism sector was launched on September 28, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association.
The contest aims to raise awareness and provide plastic waste management tools for tourism businesses, state management agencies as well as residential communities; and offer solutions and initiatives to limit the impact of plastic waste on tourism activities.
Organisations and Vietnamese individuals living in the country are eligible to participate in the contest, with entries sent to the organising board before November 10.
The organising board will present one first prize worth 40 million VND (1,640 USD), one second and several consolation prizes.
Winning apps are to be announced at the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2023 to be held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.
This contest is part of the project on reducing plastic waste in Vietnam's tourism sector, implemented by VITA in collaboration with the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment./.