PM affirms Vietnam’s wish for stronger ties with WEF
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (centre) at the phone talks with WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab on April 13 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talked over the phone with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), on April 13.
The two sides shared the evaluations of global trends and challenges, measures for economic recovery, green growth, and sustainable development, along with orientations for the Vietnam - WEF relations in the time to come.
Speaking high of the WEF’s role as a leading economic forum, PM Chinh expressed his hope for further promoting substantive and effective cooperation between Vietnam and the WEF and its member businesses.
Vietnam does not pursue economic growth at the expense of social process and equality, he emphasised, noting that it is focusing on building an independent and self-reliant economy and pushing ahead with intensive, comprehensive, and effective integration into the world.
He asked the WEF to continue assisting Vietnam, especially giving policy advice, to boost institutional perfection, change the growth model, restructure the economy towards green and sustainable development, carry out digital transformation, apply science -technology, and improve the quality of human resources.
The Government leader also called for the WEF’s support to connect Vietnam with prestigious global enterprises and investment funds while attracting investment and finance from WEF members, particularly in high technology, energy transition, digital transformation, and infrastructure development.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab at the talks on April 13 (Photo: VNA)Congratulating Vietnam on the significant results in the pandemic fight and economic recovery in 2021, Schwab said those results have proved that the country’s decision to switch its strategy to safe adaptation to COVID-19 is right and timely.
He held that with a sound development direction, the determination to conduct digital transformation and green transition, as well as human potential, Vietnam now has many big opportunities to develop strongly, become a constructive partner of the international community in future-shaping efforts, and turn itself into a destination highly valued by global enterprises, especially WEF members.
Schwab pledged that the WEF and he will keep helping Vietnam achieve socio-economic development targets. He also proposed the two sides sign a partnership agreement so as to create a framework for substantive and effective cooperation in the coming time.
He also invited PM Chinh to take part in and address the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, scheduled to take place in person from May 22 to 26, adding that the participation by Vietnam, with its role and prestige, as well as other countries, international organisations, and global enterprises will help form ideas and strategic policy mindsets.
In reply, PM Chinh affirmed the country will participate in and make active contributions to the coming WEF meeting.
He also invited Schwab and a business delegation to visit Vietnam in the near future. The WEF leader accepted the invitation with pleasure, saying he hopes to return to Vietnam soon to witness the country’s impressive development and foster the Vietnam - WEF relations./.