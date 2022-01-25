PM Chinh presents gifts to disadvantaged workers in Thanh Hoa (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has advised Thanh Hoa to ultilise the advantage of large population and promote its heroic historical traditions among other strengths for local development.He made the advice during a series of activities in the north central province on January 25, including a meeting with the local Ham Rong club and visits to needy families and workers affected by COVID-19.Talking to members of the club, which gathers revolution contributors and retired Party and military officials, Chinh lauded their contributions to the society despite their retirement.The Government leader requested the local authorities pay further attention to and create favourable conditions for the club to run its activities and contribute to the growth of the province and the nation.He took the occasion to inform the members on Vietnam’s socio-economic development last year and growth orientations set for 2022.Visiting policy beneficiaries, needy households, and disadvantaged workers affected by COVID-19 in Thanh Hoa city, Sam Son city, and Quang Xuong district, the PM highlighted a number of areas that the province needs to pay greater heed, including risk prevention and alleviation, building houses for workers, and improving living standards for residents, particularly workers.Chinh also asked the groups to follow orientations and policies of the Party and State and to enhance productivity and quality of their works in contribution to the development of their enterprises and the province in general./.