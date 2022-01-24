PM pays pre-Tet visit to Thanh Hoa
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (6th from R, front row) and the delegation offer flowers at the President Ho Chi Minh memorial area in Thanh Hoa city. (Photo: VNA)Thanh Hoa (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh led a working Government delegation to visit officials, soldiers, and policy beneficiaries in the north central province of Thanh Hoa on January 24 ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year.
At his meeting with local police, the PM took note of and hailed their achievements over the past time in contribution to the overall results of the province and the nation.
He assigned the force to participate in COVID-19 prevention and control, with a focus on launching a quick vaccination campaign for people.
He recommended they promote their core role in ensuring the local order and security, pay attention to Party building, and work with other forces in safeguarding the national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security.
In the immediate future, maintaining the safety of people on the occasion of the Lunar New Year holiday is necessary, Chinh said.
The delegation also visited and presented gifts to war veteran Ha Duyen Hong in Quang Thang ward and Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Thanh in Quang Thinh ward, Thanh Hoa city.
The PM asked local authorities to pay further attention to the material and spiritual life of policy beneficiaries./.