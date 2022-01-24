Society Cambodian armed forces present Tet gifts to Tay Ninh armed forces Commander of the military sub-region of Cambodia’s Tbong Khmum province Lieut. Gen. Iet Bun Thuonl extended wishes and presented gifts to border guards and military officers of southern Tay Ninh province at Xa Mat international border gate in Tan Bien district's Tan Lap commune on January 24, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Ex-minister of industry and trade has jail term reduced by one year The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi decided to reduce the prision sentence for ex-minister of industry and trade Vu Huy Hoang by one year to 10 years on charges of “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”, during an appeal trial on January 24.

Society HCM City takes the lead in COVID-19 fight: PM Ho Chi Minh City has made important contributions to COVID-19 prevention and control through changes in mindset and approach along with decisive pilot steps, and has successfully made it a safe city again, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed.

Society Overseas Vietnamese join events in celebration of upcoming Tet The Embassy of Vietnam in Italy on January 23 hosted a virtual get-together on the threshold of Tet (Lunar New Year) festival, with the participation of about 150 overseas Vietnamese, representatives of associations and friends in Italy and Cyprus.