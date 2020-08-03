Society Vehicle licence plate auction possibly to be included in law Personal registration plates could soon be seen on motorbikes and cars nationwide, as a new law is being drawn up to allow people to buy exclusive numbers.

Society Red Journey draws thousands of blood donors in Hanoi Thousands of volunteers, mainly youngsters and students, donated blood at the “Giot hong tri an” (Grateful Red Drops) blood donation festival in Hanoi on August 2.

Society Religious organisations cancel gatherings over COVID-19 outbreak Given the complicated developments following the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the central city of Da Nang, religious organisations nationwide have issued guidance on disease prevention and control, including the temporary halt of gatherings.