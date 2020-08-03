Politics PM holds working session with Mekong Delta localities Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a working session with leaders of the Mekong Delta localities and Ho Chi Minh City in Can Tho city on August 1 to discuss tackling difficulties in production and trade, and stepping up public investment capital disbursement.

Politics ASEAN 2020: ASEAN countries’ Ambassadors to Russia appreciate Vietnam’s role Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh, who is also Chairman of the ASEAN Moscow Committee (AMC), chaired an AMC meeting on July 31 with the presence of ambassadors of all ASEAN member countries in Russia.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba highlight cooperation, friendship amid COVID-19 fight The friendship and sound cooperation exhibited between Vietnam and Cuba in times of hardship, particularly in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, were honoured at a ceremony for the presentation of gifts from Vietnam to Cuba on July 30 in Havana.

Politics Hanoi conducts rapid mass Covid-19 test for people returning from Da Nang Hanoi is performing immediate SARS-Cov-2 testing for 21,000 people returning from Da Nang, starting from July 30 until August 1 in a prompt response to curb the latest coronavirus spread.