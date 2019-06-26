Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 26 asked the public security forces to keep a close watch on the domestic, regional and international situation relating to Vietnam’s security. (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 26 asked the public security forces to keep a close watch on the domestic, regional and international situation relating to Vietnam’s security.This is significant in the context that Vietnam has been elected to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021 and will assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020, as well as is organising all-level Party congresses, the leader said at a conference held by the Ministry of Public Security in Hanoi.He said the police must ensure political security and social order and safety, considering this a major political task and a historic mission of the public security sector as well as each officer.Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Bui Van Nam delivered a report on the sector’s performance over the past six months, with noted achievements in the prevention and control of crimes, especially organised ones regarding loan sharking, murders, economic crimes, smuggling, drug crimes and online gambling.The ministry has sped up the settlement of economic and corrupt cases, and busted many big cross-border drug rings, he said.Between January and June, the sector handled a total of 59,433 criminal cases, including 13,185 related to drug with 20,070 people and 4,993 kg of methamphetamine involved, Nam added.Apart from streamlining the organizational apparatus, the sector has worked hard to ensure security and order at localities, he said.-VNA