Nghe An (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended an art programme held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People’s Committee of Nghe An central province in Anh Son district on July 23.



The event was intended to mark the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27), the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.



Within the framework of the programme, PM Chinh presented 20 houses to social policy beneficiaries in Anh Son district.



The ministry also handed over 75 gifts worth 750 million VND (32,044 USD) to local social policy beneficiaries.



Earlier, PM Chinh offered incense at a site dedicated to late President Ho Chi Minh, and at the Vietnam-Laos International Martyrs’ Cemetery in Anh Son, which is the resting place of more than 11,000 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who lost their lives while performing duties in Laos.