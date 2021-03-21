Business 400 business conditions axed last year: MPI deputy minister Over 400 business conditions were cut in the recently passed Law on Investment last year, according to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment (MPI) Tran Duy Dong.

Business Vietnamese goods week in Hanoi features over 100 stalls A trade fair spotlighting Vietnamese goods and featuring more than 100 stalls is in full swing at the Me Linh Plaza in Hanoi’s Ha Dong district, offering opportunities for firms to stimulus trade, distribution, and consumption demand in the capital city.

Business PM wants Cai Mep – Thi Vai seaport complex to be developed to regional standard Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked relevant ministries, agencies and the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau to develop the seaport and logistics system at Cai Mep – Thi Vai area to meet regional standards by 2030 towards becoming a world-class seaport hub in the world by 2045.