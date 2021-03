PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the inaugural ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Phuoc Dong Industrial Park and Port, an industrial zone located in the Southern Key Economic Region, was inaugurated in the Mekong Delta province of Long An on March 21 in the presence of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc Speaking highly of the inauguration of the industrial park and port, which is expected to serve as a magnet to lure secondary investors, Prime Minister Phuc hailed Long An province’s efforts to develop industrial parks to create impetus for local socio-economic development in the past time, with gross regional domestic product (GRDP) registering an average annual growth of 9.16 percent during 2016-2020.He laid a stress on the important role of businesses in the national economic development and job generation, asking the local authorities to continue support for the investors, help them remove bottlenecks in their business in the province, and work to further improve the investment climate with more effective measures in place.He also ordered the province to promote its potential, and sharpen focus on branching out key industries, high-tech industry, supporting industry and logistics so as to improve local livelihoods.