PM attends inaugural ceremony of Phuoc Dong Industrial Park and Port
Phuoc Dong Industrial Park and Port, an industrial zone located in the Southern Key Economic Region, was inaugurated in the Mekong Delta province of Long An on March 21 in the presence of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the inaugural ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Speaking highly of the inauguration of the industrial park and port, which is expected to serve as a magnet to lure secondary investors, Prime Minister Phuc hailed Long An province’s efforts to develop industrial parks to create impetus for local socio-economic development in the past time, with gross regional domestic product (GRDP) registering an average annual growth of 9.16 percent during 2016-2020.
He laid a stress on the important role of businesses in the national economic development and job generation, asking the local authorities to continue support for the investors, help them remove bottlenecks in their business in the province, and work to further improve the investment climate with more effective measures in place.
He also ordered the province to promote its potential, and sharpen focus on branching out key industries, high-tech industry, supporting industry and logistics so as to improve local livelihoods.
Phuoc Dong Industrial Park and Port is inaugurated on March 21. (Photo: VNA)
It is necessary to upgrade transport infrastructure, enhance regional linkages with Ho Chi Minh City and other southern localities, he said, adding local socio-economic development must go with environmental protection.
PM Phuc particularly emphasise the need to pen a long-term development plan which enables Long An to make significant contributions.
Phuoc Dong Industrial Park and Port, 39 kilometres to Tan Son Nhat Airport, 19 kilometres to Long An International Port, and 42 kilometres to Cat Lai port, spans 128.8 hectares, including 92.39 hectares of industrial land, ready-built factories and warehouses. It is invested by IMG Investment JSC. The port system will be developed to welcome cargo ships with a capacity of 20,000 DWT in the coming time.
In the morning of March 21, PM Phuc hosted Consul Generals of the US, the Republic of Korea and India in Ho Chi Minh City, and leaders of multinationals GS Energy and Alibaba who are making investments in Long An province.
At the event, PM Phuc hailed the US, RoK and Indian diplomatic organisations’ interests in promoting foreign investment in Vietnam, particularly in the context that the global economy is facing formidable challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government will persistently follow its dual goals of containing the pandemic and boosting economic development, and spare no efforts to better investment and business environment, creating favourable conditions for foreign firms to land investment in the country.
The diplomatic representatives said as more US, RoK and Indian firms have been keen on investing in Vietnam, they will come to the nation to seek cooperation opportunities right after international commercial fights are resumed. They thanked the Vietnamese Government and competent authorities for facilitating conditions for them to proceed investment in Long An province, and expressed their wish to engage further in production and investment activities in Vietnam./.
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and foreign investors in Long An province (Photo: VNA)
