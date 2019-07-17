Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Bertrand Lortholary at their meeting in Hanoi on July 17 (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc highlighted the importance of joint work to boost Vietnam – France cooperation for better outcomes, while receiving outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Bertrand Lortholary in Hanoi on July 17.At the reception, PM Phuc congratulated the diplomat on his successful tenure in Vietnam, particularly in organising exchanges of high-level delegations between the two countries.Phuc said via several meetings on the sidelines of international conferences and forums, most recently at the G20 summit, he and his French counterpart discussed measures to lift bilateral ties to new heights. He expressed his hope to expand the cooperation in many fields.For his part, Lortholary thanked the PM and the Vietnamese Government and public agencies for creating favourable conditions for him to complete his missions.He said France supports Vietnam’s bid for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure and backs free navigation and overflight in the East Sea.The diplomat affirmed France considers Vietnam as an important partner in the Asia-Pacific and highly values the country’s role in the region.He said French businesses in Vietnam have recorded good growth and many French investors are eyeing the Southeast Asian market, particularly after Vietnam and the EU signed their free trade and investment protection agreements.Lortholary informed his host that French Development Agency has carried out several effective activities in Vietnam and wants to implement more projects, including those on climate change adaptation.PM Phuc suggested France support the ratification of the two recently signed agreements to bring benefits to the two peoples and business communities.Speaking highly of the increasing Vietnam-France defence cooperation in the past time, the PM praised France’s stance on peace, security, and free navigation and overflight in the East Sea.He hoped France to boost French language training for Vietnamese students, and asked for the European nation’s assistance for Vietnam in 2020 when the country assumes its ASEAN chairmanship and serves as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.The PM told Lortholary to continue his contributions to Vietnam – France relations on his new post.-VNA