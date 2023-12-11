Politics Cambodian PM’s official visit enhances traditional friendship with Vietnam Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet's official visit to Vietnam from December 11-12 at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his first to Vietnam as the PM of Cambodia, is expected to enhance the sound relations between the two countries.

Politics Chinese top leader’s Vietnam visit to create new momentum for bilateral ties: experts The upcoming state visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping from December 12-13 has prompted Vietnamese experts and researchers to forecast the trip will create new momentum for the bilateral relations.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam to send four more officers to UN peacekeeping missions Vietnam will send four more officers to United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions in South Sudan, the Central African Republic and the Abyei Area.