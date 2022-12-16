IMEC President and CEO Luc Van den hove receives Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 15. (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 15 (local time) visited the Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (IMEC), an international research and development organisation active in the fields of nanoelectronics and digital technologies.

This created an occasion for Vietnam and Belgium to share experiences and discuss solutions to boost their co-operation in sciences and technology.

Chinh expressed his hope IMEC will strengthen co-operation with Vietnam, and that it will help Vietnam record rapid progress in technology development while the two sides with enjoy harmonised benefits and shared risks, he said, suggesting that it’s time to start a cooperative relationship between Vietnam and IMEC but a roadmap for the co-operation is needed.

Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (IMEC) in Leuven City, Belgium’s Flanders region. (Photo: VNA)

IMEC President and CEO Luc Van den hove informed his guest that founded in 1984, it is now one of the world's leading innovation centres with infrastructure, human resources, and cooperation activities with world leading groups such as Samsung, Intel, TMSC, Meta, Sony, Google, Apple, and Microsoft.

IMEC also has offices and research and development centres in countries and territories such as the Netherlands, USA, China, Taiwan (China), and India with about 5,500 researchers from 90 countries.

It also supports businesses in licensing, training, and testing.

In 2021, IMEC's revenue is about 732 million euros (nearly 780 million USD), and it is expected to rise to about 825 million euros this year./.