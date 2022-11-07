PM Chinh’s Cambodia visit to bring relations to new period: ambassador
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Cambodia, from November 8-9, is expected to further bring the relations between the two countries to a new period on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, effective cooperation and respect for each other’s interests, a diplomat has said.
This will be the first visit by Chinh in his capacity as Prime Minister of Vietnam, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).
It will contribute to materialising Vietnam’s policy on developing relations with neighbouring countries and other ASEAN member nations, with priorities given to promoting and deepening the “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation” with Cambodia.
During the visit, PM Chinh and his counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen and other leaders of Cambodia will have in-depth discussions about the situation in each country, as well as the regional and world situation of shared concern.
The two sides will review the bilateral cooperation over the past time and seek orientations to strengthen the comprehensive collaboration in the time ahead.
They are scheduled to sign a number of cooperation documents and issue a joint statement which will serve as a firm foundation to bolster the cooperation in all fields, Tang said.
According to the diplomat, the bilateral relationship has made progress so far this year, helping to deepen the traditional friendship between the two neighbouring countries.
The two sides have continued paying attention to the political ties, which play a key, orienting role in the relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia, he said, highlighting regular high-level meetings and contacts, both online and in-person, via Party, State, Government and National Assembly channels, and people-to-people exchanges.
Through the visits, the two countries’ leaders have reaffirmed the significance of the bilateral relationship, and their resolve to foster the political ties, the ambassador said.
Cooperation in national defence, security and external affairs has also been continuously consolidated and enhanced in an intensive, pragmatic and effective manner as an important pillar of the Vietnam-Cambodia relations.
The diplomat also emphasised the regular exchange of information and experience between the two countries, helping to prevent activities by hostile forces against Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as their relations.
The two sides have conducted land and sea joint patrols, jointly held the first border defence exchange at the ministerial level, and worked together to build, consolidate and manage their common border line of peace, stability and cooperation.
Joint efforts have been made to repatriate remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives during wars in Cambodia.
Ambassador Tang said the two sides are accelerating negotiations to complete the border demarcation and marker planting of the remaining 16% of the border line.
For cooperation in economy, trade and investment, the ambassador said two-way trade in the first 10 months of this year exceeded 9 billion USD, and the two countries are coordinating to sign a border trade agreement within the framework of PM Chinh’s visit to Cambodia.
The diplomat also highlighted collaboration in education and training, as well as cooperation between ministries, agencies NA committees and mass organisations of the two countries.
On this occasion, PM Chinh will attend the 40th and 41st Summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related summits that will take place in Phnom Penh from November 10-13.
Tang commended preparations for the events by host Cambodia in terms of contents, reception and logistics, and expressed his belief that the they will be a success, meeting wishes of ASEAN countries and the international community./.