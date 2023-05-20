He suggested that G7 continue to support developing countries through the provision of green finance and cooperation in developing strategic infrastructure systems, especially for transport.

Chinh proposed G7 and its partners step up the opening of agricultural markets, promote green agricultural cooperation, increase their participation in and support for the implementation of the South-South and trilateral cooperation mechanisms in ensuring the global food security.

Vietnam is ready to scale up food production contributing to the conduction of the action statement, the leader said.

Chinh called on the G7 countries and development partners to have a specific action plan to strengthen resources support for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and develop effective mechanisms in response to future medical emergencies./.

VNA