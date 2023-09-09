Politics US President’s upcoming Vietnam visit – a special event: Deputy FM The Vietnam visit by US President Joe Biden from September 10-11 is a special event for both nations, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc told the press.

Politics Binh Duong hosts Meet Japan 2023 programme About 400 delegates from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yamaguchi prefecture of Japan as well as Vietnamese and foreign businesses gathered at the "Meet Japan 2023" programme held in the southern province of Binh Duong on September 8.

Videos UK, Vietnam now closer than ever: British Ambassador The UK and Vietnam are now closer to each other than ever with their relations at an all-time high and boasting much potential for the years to come, UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew has told the Vietnam News Agency at a recent interview ahead of the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (September 11, 1973 - 2023).

Politics Politburo, PCC's Secretariat mulls over disciplinary measures against incumbent, former officials Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on September 8 chaired a meeting of the Politburo and Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Secretariat to consider disciplinary measures against an official of the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre and a former official of northern Ha Nam province.