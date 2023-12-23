Society President attends ceremony marking Quang Ngai VSIP's 10th anniversary President Vo Van Thuong attended a ceremony in Quang Ngai on December 23 to celebrate 10 years of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in the central province.

Environment Localities join in efforts to fight plastics pollution Ten localities in Vietnam are taking actions to fight plastic pollution under Plastic Smart Cities (PSC), an initiative put forward by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Society 15 winners honoured at Vietnam Digital Content Creation Award 2023 Fifteen individuals and organisations were honoured at the Vietnam Digital Content Creation Award (VCA) 2023 during a ceremony in Hanoi on December 22.

Society Southern coastal provinces crack down on IUU fishing Southern coastal provinces have launched a crackdown on fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities, in a bid to carry out recommendations made by the European Commission (EC) during its fourth inspection, with the ultimate goal of having the "yellow card" warning lifted.