Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 5 visited the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to officers and soldiers of the traffic police force across the country on the occasion of its 78th traditional day and the upcoming Tet festival.

The event was also connected to various traffic police stations nationwide, with nearly the participation of 12,000 officers and soldiers of the traffic police force, and leaders of police units at all levels.

PM Chinh hailed the traffic police force for its achievements last year, saying that it fulfilled its advisory role in drafting and refining laws, as well as providing advice to the Party Central Committee, the Government, and the Prime Minister on crucial directions regarding traffic safety. It also demonstrated notable strides in digital transformation, artificial intelligence and data connectivity, which was especially evident in the adept management of traffic and efforts to combat criminal activities.

Traffic police must be the backbone force to ensure traffic safety and order, but they need to switch from a conventional “control” mindset to guidance and assistance, creating conditions for people to join the traffic safely and conveniently, he said.

He noted that during the Tet festival, they must effectively hold patrols and strictly handle violations; coordinate with relevant agencies to ensure safety in passenger transport, prevent traffic congestion and promptly address incidents and accidents. This collective effort, he affirmed, would contribute significantly to ensuring a Tet holiday that is both joyous and safe for every citizen.

The PM believed that building upon its 78-year tradition, the force will persist in fulfilling all assigned tasks and building a civilised, modern and disciplined society – a foundation for the happiness and well-being of the people.

Last year, over 15,000 successful auctions of car plates were held with a total amount exceeding 2 trillion VND (83.3 million USD). Moreover, the number of traffic accident cases decreased by 1,284, a 5.5% reduction, accompanied by a notable decline of 1,912 fatalities, or 14.1%./.