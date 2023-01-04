An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)

He asked the ministry to continue institutionalising policies and guidelines of the Party, and push innovations and scientific-technological application with attention paid to major trends like circular economy and green economy.The government leader also listed other tasks regarding Party building, personnel, and the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena.According to a report presented at the meeting, as of the end of December 2022, the ministry had completed all of the tasks assigned by the Government and the PM.Participants suggested that the ministry continue to make recommendations to the Government on policies for harmonious development among industries, economic sectors, and between economy and culture, social security and environmental protection. They also proposed that the ministry encourage the development of green economy, circular economy, green transition and digital transformation./.