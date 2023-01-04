PM hails planning-investment ministry's role as strategic advisor in socio-economic development
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has well performed its role as a strategic advisor of the Government, especially in COVID-19 prevention and control and socio-economic recovery and development strategies, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a year-end conference held by the ministry in Hanoi on January 4.
The leader also hailed the ministry for its work in handling issues related to enterprises, improving the domestic business environment, directing public investments, mobilising non-State resources, promoting digital transformation and innovations, building laws and institutionalising the Party's resolutions.
Regarding tasks in 2023, PM Chinh urged the ministry to make greater efforts in managing plans and coordinating the macro-economy, keep a close watch on the regional and international situation, step up the forecasting work and build scenarios so as to timely provide consultations for the Government and the PM in directing the implementation of resolutions of the Party, National Assembly and Government.
The ministry should provide strategic consultations in the implementation of the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, the 2021-2025 socio-economic development plan and the 2021-2030 socio-economic development strategy, along with directions given by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the recent teleconference between the Government and the 63 cities and provinces on January 3, the PM noted.
An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)He asked the ministry to continue institutionalising policies and guidelines of the Party, and push innovations and scientific-technological application with attention paid to major trends like circular economy and green economy.
The government leader also listed other tasks regarding Party building, personnel, and the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena.
According to a report presented at the meeting, as of the end of December 2022, the ministry had completed all of the tasks assigned by the Government and the PM.
Participants suggested that the ministry continue to make recommendations to the Government on policies for harmonious development among industries, economic sectors, and between economy and culture, social security and environmental protection. They also proposed that the ministry encourage the development of green economy, circular economy, green transition and digital transformation./.