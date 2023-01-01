Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

With a motto of leaving no one behind, the Government spent some 87 trillion VND (3.68 billion USD) on aiding close to 56 million employees and people as well as 730,000 employers affected by COVID-19. Meanwhile, sustainable poverty reduction was prioritised, with the rate of poor households estimated to drop by approximately 1%.Deciding to reopen its door in the year, Vietnam successfully hosted the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31). The Vietnamese contingent reaped myriad medals and a high ranking on the tally, contributing to promoting the image of a friendly, safe, and energetic nation that is recovering strongly after the pandemic.This year, the global situation is forecast to face more complicated developments, difficulties, and challenges than advantages and opportunities. With successes obtained in 2022, the Vietnamese Government is determined to boost concerted efforts for new achievements./.