Politics PM discusses measures to tackle salt intrusion with Soc Trang leaders Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc discussed with leaders of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang about measures to tackle saltwater intrusion in the region during a teleconference on March 25.

Politics Japanese outgoing ambassador honoured Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh presented the Friendship Order to Japanese outgoing ambassador Umeda Kunio during a ceremony in Hanoi on March 25.

Politics PM calls for youth’s stronger engagement in COVID-19 fight Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged the youth to engage more strongly in the fight against the COVID-19 while speaking at a working session with the Secretariat of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee in Hanoi on March 25, one day ahead of the union’s founding anniversary.

Politics National Assembly Standing Committee concludes 43rd session The 43rd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on March 25 after three days of working.