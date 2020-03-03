Business Equitisation vital for stock market growth The successful equitisation and capital divestment of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) would create benefits that boosted the stock market and business performance, experts have said.

Business HCM City’s first metro line will have trial run in third quarter HCM City plans to launch a trial run of the first metro line section between Binh Thai intersection and Long Binh Depot in District 9 in the third quarter of this year.

Business Japan’s AEON Group to expand in Vietnam Leading Japanese retail group AEON will invest 2 billion USD to expand its network of commercial centres in Vietnam, raising the total to 25, according to General Director of AEONMALL Vietnam Iwamura Yasutsugu.